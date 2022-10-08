How Jenna Dewan Feels About Being Part of JoJo Siwa's "Gay Awakening"

Nothing but love.
After Jojo Siwa gave credit to Jenna Dewan for being a part of her "gay awakening," the actress responded with her own reaction video.
Clearly touched by the "Boomerang" singer's confession, Jenna reposted the video and clip of herself side-by-side, where she danced, dished out a virtual high-five and laughed along.
The Step Up star added the sweet caption, "Jojo i have never been more honored," which prompted Jojo to chime in and comment, "ICONNNNNN FOREVERRRRRR."
ICYMI, on Oct. 5, JoJo posted a freestyle rap of her "gay awakening story" involving Jenna as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me."
"She did a really great Magic Mike number," the 19-year-old rapped, referencing the actress' re-enactment of then-husband Channing Tatum's performance of Ginuwine's "Pony" on a 2016 episode of Lip Sync Battle.
"I pretty much watched it every day," JoJo said, adding of her younger self, "Little me, well, she didn't know she was gay.
The So You Think You Can Dance judge also gave a shoutout to Demi Lovato in her TikTok, sharing that the singer's song, "Cool for the Summer"—a steamy track about having a summer fling with another woman—played an integral part in understanding that wasn't interested in dating men.
"I really really liked it and listened to it all the time," JoJo rapped, "I didn't know what it meant back then but now that I'm much older and I understand, I know what it means."
Jojo came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021 over a series of social media posts, including a video of her lip synching Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" following a day with TikTok collective Pride House LA and post where she wore a t-shirt with a message that read "BEST GAY COUSIN EVER."
"I like queer," she shared in an Instagram Live, when asked how she label her sexuality.. "Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that's how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human."
After breaking things off with her now-ex Kylie Prew, Jojo confirmed she was in a relationship with 22-year-old influencer Avery Cyrus last month via TikTok.
"I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!!" she wrote alongside a Sept. 12 TikTok video of the duo performing a dance routine together. "That SMILEEEEE."