Paris Jackson and Aunt Janet Jackson Appear Together in Rare Photo

Watch : What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident

An unexpected escapade.

In a rare public reunion, Paris Jackson was seen hanging out with her aunt Janet Jackson at an event during Paris Fashion Week. In a photo posted to "Nasty" singer's Instagram on Oct. 7, the duo pose together on an animal print couch with Janet rockin' a sharp suited ensemble and Paris wearing an on-trend nude slip dress teamed with thigh-high boots and round shades.

Janet captioned the pic, "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson."

Her niece responded by leaving a black heart emoji in the comments.

The stylish snap marks what may be the first public photo of the two together since the 2009 memorial for Michael Jackson—Paris' father and Janet's brother. At the star-studded tribute to the King of Pop, his daughter, then 11, famously spoke her first public words about the singer, calling him "the best father you could ever imagine."