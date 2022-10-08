Kanye West Shares the Advice He Gave Daughter North West

Daddy knows best?
During his recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, Kanye West shared some life advice he gave daughter North West, 9, the eldest of his and ex Kim Kardashian's four children.
The rap artist recalled how he helped her improve her basketball skills. "North likes basketball. I'm going to come and practice with her every day. I'm also going to pick the other coaches that work with her."
He continued, "When North snatches the ball out of a girl twice her size and she comes over to the side, I tell her, 'Don't let anyone take anything from you ever. Don't let anyone take anything from our family. Don't let anyone take our company. Always protect your brothers and sisters.'"
Kanye made similar comments in an ABC News interview in late September, saying, "I'm saying stuff to [North] like, 'Never let anyone take anything from you. Protect your little brothers and sisters. Protect the family. Never let anyone take our company.'"
He added, "I'm literally saying this to her because I realize she's one of the people in the family that will make sure that no one ever takes our company, no one ever takes what me and Kim have built with both of our brands and the brands that we're building now."
Kanye's latest interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight aired in two parts, on Oct. 6 and Oct. 7. During the sit-down, he responded to the recent controversy over wearing "White Lives Matter" shirts with conservative political commentator Candace Owens at his Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris.
On Oct. 7, Kanye wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to North's basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif., where he sat behind Kim, as seen in photos posted by TMZ.
Also during the Fox News interview, Kanye, who has been open about his bipolar disorder, addressed concerns over his mental health, which have grown among fans on social media recently following an increase in his Instagram posts in which he has aired his grievances with his critics.
"They keep on using the 'He's crazy, he's crazy,' thing and it hurts my feelings when people say that," Kanye told Tucker. "It hurts my feelings that people can ask me, 'Are you okay?' Especially like, I got an ego. Someone less successful than me, having the right to ask me about that like they are a f--king doctor?"
He continued, "It's hard for people to even listen to you. 'Oh my God, this is Ye. Did you hear what he said again? And there's a lot of people that have been put in my organization, where it's their job to not listen to me. That kind of thing can you drive you what?"
Tucker replied, "Crazy."
Kanye continued, "My resolution this year was to only talk to people who listened to me."
