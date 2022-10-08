Money-Saving Beauty Gift Sets You’ll Want To Keep for Yourself: Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Clinique & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you love trying new beauty products, buying value sets is the smart way to go. You get a wide variety of options and you usually save some money. That's a win-win situation for sure. Plus, these are great gifts.... or you can just buy one to treat yourself. You deserve it, right?

If you're looking for some great value sets, check out these money-saving sets from Sephora, Sunday Riley, Ulta, Amazon, QVC, HSN, and more. Here are some of the best buys. Sadly, a lot of these are limited editions, so when they're gone, you're out of luck or you have to wait for next year.