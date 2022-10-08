Money-Saving Beauty Gift Sets You’ll Want To Keep for Yourself: Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Clinique & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you love trying new beauty products, buying value sets is the smart way to go. You get a wide variety of options and you usually save some money. That's a win-win situation for sure. Plus, these are great gifts.... or you can just buy one to treat yourself. You deserve it, right?
If you're looking for some great value sets, check out these money-saving sets from Sephora, Sunday Riley, Ulta, Amazon, QVC, HSN, and more. Here are some of the best buys. Sadly, a lot of these are limited editions, so when they're gone, you're out of luck or you have to wait for next year.
Origins Best-Sellers Set
This set includes 5 mini versions of Origins' best selling products in a cute, zip-up carrying case, which is perfect for travel. Here's what's in the bundle:
- Origins Checks and Balances Frothy Face Wash: A gentle, yet effective cleanser that rinses away dirt and surface oils without strioping your skin, per the brand.
- Origins Clear Improvement Active Charcoal Mask to Clear Pores: This mask is a true staple. Add this into your weekly skincare routine to detoxify the pores, clear up breakouts, and prevent new breakouts from popping up.
- Origins Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Relief & Resilience Soothing Treatment Lotion: This lotion essentially acts as a toner relieves, irritated skin, hydrates, and preps the skin for your serum, according to Origins.
- Origins Plantscription Multi-Powered Youth Serum: This serum reduces the appearance of lines, wrinkles, and pores while giving you a "lifted appearance," per Origins.
- GinZing Oil-Free Energy-Boosting Gel Moisturizer: Lock in the hydration instantly with this moisturizer. Origins claims that it delivers 72 hours of hydration.
Lancôme Génifique Discovery Gift Set
Practically every time I ask someone about their anti-aging skincare secrets, I hear the words "Lancôme Génifique" followed by an enthusiastic sentiment about using the line "religiously for years." When you hear about a product that often, it's hard to resist checking it out. This anti-aging skincare range gets results and makes a major difference.
This four-piece set has luxurious skincare products that are incredibly effective. It has a $101 value and a $46 price tag.
1. Crème Radiance is a cleanser with a cream-to-foam formula. It's soothing and gentle while removing dirt and makeup (even the waterproof kind).
2. Advanced Génifique Face Serum gives you that glow you've always wanted while combating the signs of aging. This serum makes my skin feel smooth, radiant, and luminous.
3. Advanced Génifique Eye Cream targets wrinkles and dark circles. It makes your skin look visible brightened and keeps it hydrated all day.
4. This Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask is a true luxury. Use this for just 10 minutes to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin.
Skinfix Eczema+ Care Kit
This set was a total lifesaver for me. I had (then-undiscovered) skincare allergies. When I finally went to an allergist and found out what was wrong, I was left with irritated skin that couldn't handle anything except plain water. Out of desperation I ordered this set. My hot, red face immediately felt better and this helped clear it up too. I always keep this on hand just in case I accidentally encounter one of my allergies or if I have an eczema flare-up. These products are so gentle and so effective.
The kit has a $50 value and a $34 price tag. This products in this set are all about protecting and hydrating the skin barrier, which is what you need to combat and prevent irritation. It includes the Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream, Eczema+ Foaming Oil Body Wash, Eczema+ Targeted Body Balm, and the Eczema+ Dermatitis Face Balm. That face balm is absolutely everything. Trust me on that.
Fenty Skin The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials
Revamp your bedtime routine with this three-piece set from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna x Fenty Skin. The bundle has the Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, which cleans pores, brightens. and smooths the skin. In a consumer study conducted by Fenty Skin, 94% of users felt that it absorbed quickly and it softened the skin. You can get this set for $44, even though it has a $70 value.
The Instant Reset Overnight Recovery Gel-Cream is the dose of hydration that your skin needs. In a consumer study, 100% of users said it revitalized, revived, renewed, and detoxified the skin. 95% said that it renewed tired-looking skin. And you cannot forget the lips. This set also has the Pro Kiss'r Luscious lip balm, which is lightweight, yet moisturizing.
Tan-Luxe The Body Duo Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit
Reboot your skincare with the Sunday Riley Wake Up With Me Morning Routine Kit. It has a $177 value, but you can get all of these for just $95 at Sephora and Amazon. Or yo you can get this for just $76 from Anthropologie.
This set contains:
- Ceramic Slip Cleanser- This cleanser is a gentle way to start your morning. It thoroughly cleans without stripping your skin.
- Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Essence- Follow that up with this for a boost of probiotics and to firm the skin.
- Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment- This is what you need to target hyperpigmentation and dark spots while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and pores.
- C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C + Turmeric Face Oil- This is great to brighten up the look of dark spots and tackle hyperpigmentation.
- C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum- This minimizes the appearance of pores and targets signs of aging while brightening your complexion.
- Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream- Battle dark circles and under-eye bags with this depuffing eye cream.
Peter Thomas Roth Peter’s Picks For The Girl 4-Piece Kit
This 4-piece set has a $108 value, but you can get it for just $38. It has the Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel, Firmx Peeling Gel, Irish Moor Mud Purifying Black Mask, and the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer. This is basically a whole skincare routine in one box.
The cleansing gel is great to take off the day's makeup and exfoliate the skin. The peeling gel promises to deliver a smooth, fresh complexion in addition to unclogging your pores. The mud mask is one of my absolute favorites, for years. Add this into your weekly routine to detoxy and decongest your pores. Everything from the Water Drench collection is just so incredibly hydrating. Peter Thomas Roth claims that the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer provides 72 hours of hydration to your skin.
