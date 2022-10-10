The Actor Who Turned Down Dirk Diggler and More Bright, Shining Secrets About Boogie Nights

Tucked Away for Safe Keeping

Wahlberg still has the prosthetic penis Dirk flashes at the end of Boogie Nights, just when you were thinking, Well, the movie's over, guess we're never gonna see the huge penis everyone's talking about.

"It's in a safe locked away," he told Ellen DeGeneres in April. "It's not something I could leave out. All of a sudden my kids are looking for a spare phone charger and pull that thing out and go, 'What the heck is this?!' It wouldn't be a good look."

That being said, Wahlberg told Seth Meyers in 2014 it was the only prop he'd ever kept from one of his films. "It was down past my knee," he recalled of the unwieldy appendage. "The first one did not work, was not good, everyone thought it was ridiculous. I had to come out on set and show everybody...It was pretty embarrassing." And even once it was appropriately modified, wearing it all day was extremely uncomfortable.

Speaking of that first model, though, "It was the size of John Holmes's penis, but Mark is like eight or nine inches shorter [in height] than John Holmes," editor Dylan Tichenor recalled to Grantland in 2014, part of a very graphic breakdown of how the wire-and-clay organ was made and subsequently attached to Wahlberg. "It was more than one-sixth of his body."

Director of photographer Robert Elswit said appreciatively of the star, "Any actor would have a difficult time without trusting completely in Paul. He had to put a prosthetic c--k on his own c--k, you know what I mean? That's asking an awful lot of an actor, honestly."