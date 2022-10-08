90 Day Fiancé's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet announced the birth of their son in a sweet Instagram post on Oct. 7: "Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now."

It's a party of four for Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet!

The 90 Day Fiancé stars announced the arrival of their second child, son Winston Leo Castravet, in an adorable Instagram post on Oct. 7, writing, "HE'S HERE! We welcomed sweet precious baby boy Winston Leo Castravet into the World on 10/4/2022 weighing 7lbs 10oz 20in long."

Elizabeth continued, "Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four."

The 31-year-old mom gushed over how the couple's daughter Eleanor Louise, 3, is doing after the arrival of her new brother. "Ellie is a proud big sister and all about her baby brother ‘Win'!" she exclaimed. "Having a baby boy is totally different energy and I'm loving it so much!!!"

Elizabeth also shared an array of photos to her Stories, showing off Ellie pushing the baby stroller with the caption, "Proud big sister." Another sweet snapshot shows off Winston's newborn feet.

Andrei shared the pic as well, captioning his own announcement, "I'm so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!!"

He added, "Welcome to the world! And now You are our favorite reason to lose sleep at night."

Fellow reality stars wished the couple well, including Married at First Sight star Anthony Damico, who commented, "Congrats guys!"

90 Day Fiancé alum Tiffany Franco-Smith chimed in, saying, "Look at those smiles!!!! Congratulations to the proud parents!"

Lindsey Vanderwal Photography / Instagram

The spouses, who appeared on season five of the hit TLC series, first announced their family was growing in a March 25 post when Andrei, 36, shared a pic of his family at the beach showcasing Elizabeth's bump. He wrote, "We are pleased to announce that due to hard work and a good attitude we will be promoting our daughter to big sister."

Even before the birth, Elizabeth noted, "Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma! We appreciate all of your love and support and cannot wait to have you on this journey with us!"

 

