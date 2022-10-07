Lala Kent Reveals She "Might Be in Love" a Year After Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent might be bringing the phrase "my man" out of retirement.
One year after her split from fiancé Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a happy update from life on the dating scene.
"I think I might be in love with someone," she teased during an Oct. 7 appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "He's a local. My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We hung out literally that was the third time."
As for how the date went? Lala shared, "We had a lot of fun."
The Bravo personality added that those 10/10 looks on her potential new boo don't hurt either.
"I saw him very quickly. I was just like, ‘Oh my god,'" the 32-year-old shared. "When the face hits right, it's like game over. "
However, his face isn't the only part of him that has Lala hooked, sharing, "I love his brain. He's very smart. And his face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth."
She added, "He's a unicorn... I'm gonna need to have his baby or something."
While Lala didn't reveal his name, she noted her mystery man is 38 years old, which ticks an important box because she said she wants someone "just below 40," calling it "the safe zone."
On June 30, an exposé published by the Los Angeles Times shared multiple allegations involving Randall, 51. Lala told the outlet that the producer "tackled" her after she confronted him about alleged cheating rumors.
"He ran after me, tackled me and knocked me to the ground," Lala told the Times, explaining that after pictures of her then fiancé in Nashville with two women surfaced, she asked to see his phone but said he refused.
"I used every ounce of strength to get him off of me as he was trying to pry it from my hands," she continued. "That was when I knew, for sure, that there was a lot he was hiding."
A spokesperson for Randall denied the accusations in a statement to E! News, saying, "Lala fabricated this account."
Another spokesperson for the Midnight in the Switchgrass director told E! that the overall allegations in the article "are false and part of a now-familiar smear campaign orchestrated by Randall's ex-fiancée to sway their custody dispute."
At the time, a source close to the Bravo star told E! News that Lala "had no part in coordinating an L.A. Times expose that goes back 10-15 years prior to even meeting him," and that, "She's a drop in the bucket in this overall story. This piece is about business."
Back in February, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder answered viewers questions about how she got over her six year relationship with Randall, the father of her 19-month-old daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.
"He made it very easy," Lala revealed. "I found out who he really was and all of a sudden I was over it. I have this way of when I'm betrayed by somebody, it's like all feelings—I don't even remember them."
And with Randall in the rearview mirror, Lala said it best when describing her new dating life: "Let's get it poppin'."
