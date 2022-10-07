Lala Kent Reveals She "Might Be in Love" a Year After Randall Emmett Split

Watch : Why Lala Kent Says Sobriety Makes Her a Better Mom

Lala Kent might be bringing the phrase "my man" out of retirement.

One year after her split from fiancé Randall Emmett, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a happy update from life on the dating scene.

"I think I might be in love with someone," she teased during an Oct. 7 appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live. "He's a local. My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We hung out literally that was the third time."

As for how the date went? Lala shared, "We had a lot of fun."

The Bravo personality added that those 10/10 looks on her potential new boo don't hurt either.

"I saw him very quickly. I was just like, ‘Oh my god,'" the 32-year-old shared. "When the face hits right, it's like game over. "

However, his face isn't the only part of him that has Lala hooked, sharing, "I love his brain. He's very smart. And his face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth."