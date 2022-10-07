Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson spoke about what type of close bond she wants her children River and Remington to have.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Oct 07, 2022 10:27 PMTags
Kelly ClarksonCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Kelly Clarkson Talks "Rough Couple of Years" After Split From Ex

Piece by piece, Kelly Clarkson is working to raise strong kids.

Following her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the Kelly Clarkson Show host revealed the advice she's constantly giving their kids River, 8, and son Remington, 6.

"I tell my kids this all the time," Kelly said. "You're each other's buddies."

"Especially cause we went through divorce, right? So they go to their dad's and mine," Kelly continued on the Oct. 6 episode of her talk show. "So anytime you travel, you've always got each other."

And whenever her kids aren't on good terms with each other, The Voice coach is there to intervene with a friendly reminder that they need one another.

"So I always try and make them like buddies when they fight," Kelly told guest Mila Kunis. "I'm like 'No, no no. This is your wing man.'"

photos
Kelly Clarkson's Sweetest Family Photos

This means always being a united front, even if its at the expense of the Grammy winner not knowing everything.

"I'm like no, you're supposed to stick up for each other. Don't tattle tell all the time on me," she said. "I'm like, 'don't tell me.' You can have your things."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

2
Exclusive

George Lopez Teams Up with Daughter in Lopez vs. Lopez Preview

3

Joni Mitchell's Rep Confirms "All Is Well" Despite Death Report

Kelly and Brandon split in June 2020 after seven years of marriage. The "Since U Been Gone" singer and the talent manager have opted not to share details about their divorce to protect their family's privacy.

"Divorce is never easy," Clarkson said on a September 2020 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

Trending Stories

1

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

2
Exclusive

George Lopez Teams Up with Daughter in Lopez vs. Lopez Preview

3
Exclusive

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Reveals Status With Devon Diep

4

Joni Mitchell's Rep Confirms "All Is Well" Despite Death Report

5

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce

Latest News

Lala Kent Reveals She "Might Be in Love" Again

Wolf Pack & Teen Wolf Movie Finally Have Premiere Dates

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce

Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Her Eyebrows for Must-See Fashion Photoshoot

Kate Middleton Brushes Off Heckler During Outing in Northern Ireland

Exclusive

Michael Shannon Recalls Taylor Swift Arriving At Amsterdam Set

Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Next Career Venture