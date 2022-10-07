Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Her Eyebrows for Must-See Fashion Photoshoot

Amelia Hamlin proved once again that she's not afraid to take a beauty risk, as she shaved off her eyebrows for an upcoming magazine photo shoot.

In the immortal words of Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model, "You wanna be on top?"

The iconic catchphrase has finally been answered—because when it comes to Amelia Hamlin's passion for fashion, there's nothing she won't do. Case in point? The 21-year-old unveiled a dramatic transformation on TikTok, in which she completely shaved off her eyebrows for an upcoming photo shoot for Interview magazine.

"Wow, OK. That was a big one," Amelia said in the one-minute clip, posted by the publication on Oct. 7. "I felt them go."

While the model noted that she had been "wanting to shave them" for quite some time, she didn't pull the trigger until Interview's editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, gave her a reason to.

"I love it," she squealed after touching the first shaved brow for the first time. "It's f--king sick."

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Amelia shared a behind-the-scenes moment of the makeover, writing, "Only 4 u @melzy917 & fashion of course."

The daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin is no stranger to bold beauty trends

Last September, during New York Fashion Week, Amelia debuted bleached brows, making them her signature style long before Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and other A-listers decided to opt for the look in 2022.

TikTok

While Amelia has enjoyed taking risks in the fashion and beauty arenas, not everyone is thrilled about it. In June, the star had to address her haters after she received negative comments over her bleached eyebrows. 

"Every single person that slides into my DMs telling me they hate my eyebrows and that [you want to] unfollow me [because] of them," she wrote on Instagram Stories, per Bravo TV, "Thank god they're my eyebrows and not [yours and please] unfollow me if you don't get it."

@interviewmag #AmeliaGray takes it to the next level for us. Shoot coming soon to the pages of #InterviewMagazine ? original sound - Interview Magazine

So far, Amelia's shaved brows have been praised on Interview's TikTok, so she won't need to clap back at the critics any time soon.

See her new look in the video above.

