Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Her Eyebrows for Must-See Fashion Photoshoot

Watch : Amelia Hamlin Apologies For Completely See-Through Look

In the immortal words of Tyra Banks on America's Next Top Model, "You wanna be on top?"

The iconic catchphrase has finally been answered—because when it comes to Amelia Hamlin's passion for fashion, there's nothing she won't do. Case in point? The 21-year-old unveiled a dramatic transformation on TikTok, in which she completely shaved off her eyebrows for an upcoming photo shoot for Interview magazine.

"Wow, OK. That was a big one," Amelia said in the one-minute clip, posted by the publication on Oct. 7. "I felt them go."

While the model noted that she had been "wanting to shave them" for quite some time, she didn't pull the trigger until Interview's editor-in-chief, Mel Ottenberg, gave her a reason to.

"I love it," she squealed after touching the first shaved brow for the first time. "It's f--king sick."

In a since-expired Instagram Story, Amelia shared a behind-the-scenes moment of the makeover, writing, "Only 4 u @melzy917 & fashion of course."