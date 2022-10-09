Fred Armisen Is the Newest Uncle Fester in Spooky Wednesday Trailer

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

This news will make you want to snap, snap.

On Oct. 8, Netflix revealed the official trailer for the upcoming series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega as the titular Addams Family daughter. And while the rest of the family has previously been cast—Catherine Zeta-Jones plays the drop-dead gorgeous Morticia Addams, alongside Luís Guzman's Gomez and Isaac Ordonez's brother Pugsley—the identity of the beloved Uncle Fester hadn't been revealed until now.

That's right: comedian Fred Armisen will be taking the starring role. Armisen made his bald-headed debut in the trailer, dropping out of a tree and electrifying Wednesday's sword.

"Uncle Fester?" Wednesday asks in disbelief once he takes off his hat, showing her first real smile of the trailer.

Fester responds by whipping out a black-and-white motorcycle and sidecar, telling her, "I like to travel incognito. C'mon, let's roll!"

Fans are also able to spot their first glimpse of Christina Ricci's cameo. Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1991 film The Addams Family, isn't reprising her role but will instead play a mysterious new character named Marilyn Thornhill.