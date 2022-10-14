The Midnight Club Stars Tease Roles in Mike Flanagan's Fall of the House of Usher

Much like Ryan Murphy, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has a go-to group of actors for his various spooky projects.
So, it wasn't surprising when E! News learned that several stars from his latest horror drama The Midnight Club will be appearing in his next Netflix venture, The Fall of the House of Usher. Specifically, Igby Rigney, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota and Ruth Codd are all joining Mike's adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story in unspecified roles.
And while the actors stayed mostly tight-lipped about the upcoming show, they promised that The Fall of the House of Usher will be just as epic as Mike's previous horror dramas, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.
Aya, who described Mike as "a fantastic force," noted that fans can expect "the same kind of quality of work." Sauriyan shared Mike's take on the new series, telling E! News, "As Mike has said before, Usher's gonna be a rock 'n' roll piece. It's like, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang."
Ruth, on the other hand, gushed about reuniting with The Midnight Club creator and co-stars. "He's so good at looking out for his actors," she shared. "When I work with Mike it's like seeing your family again."
As for the other familiar faces from Mike's horror universe? The Fall of the House of Usher will feature a bevy of fan favorites, including Carla Gugino, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, T'Nia Miller, Kate Siegel, Zach Gilford, Michael Trucco, Matt Biedel, Annabeth Gish and Robert Longstreet.
While Bruce Greenwood—who stepped into the role of Roderick Usher following Frank Langella's firing from the drama—isn't a regular from Mike's many Netflix series, the filmmaker has collaborated with the actor on three prior projects.
Not only did Bruce star in the films Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep, which Mike directed, but he also had a cameo in The Haunting of Hill House. "I'm elated to welcome my dear friend," Mike wrote on Twitter April 29, "the brilliant BRUCE GREENWOOD to THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER as the iconic Roderick Usher. This will be our 4th collaboration (because yes, I absolutely count the background ghost cameo in HILL HOUSE)."
Catch up on Mike's many terror tales on Netflix now.