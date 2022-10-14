The Midnight Club Stars Tease Roles in Mike Flanagan's Fall of the House of Usher

Watch : The Midnight Club Cast Talks Spooky New Netflix Series

Much like Ryan Murphy, filmmaker Mike Flanagan has a go-to group of actors for his various spooky projects.

So, it wasn't surprising when E! News learned that several stars from his latest horror drama The Midnight Club will be appearing in his next Netflix venture, The Fall of the House of Usher. Specifically, Igby Rigney, Aya Furukawa, Sauriyan Sapkota and Ruth Codd are all joining Mike's adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe's short story in unspecified roles.

And while the actors stayed mostly tight-lipped about the upcoming show, they promised that The Fall of the House of Usher will be just as epic as Mike's previous horror dramas, including The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Aya, who described Mike as "a fantastic force," noted that fans can expect "the same kind of quality of work." Sauriyan shared Mike's take on the new series, telling E! News, "As Mike has said before, Usher's gonna be a rock 'n' roll piece. It's like, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang."

Ruth, on the other hand, gushed about reuniting with The Midnight Club creator and co-stars. "He's so good at looking out for his actors," she shared. "When I work with Mike it's like seeing your family again."