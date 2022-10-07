Kate Middleton Brushes Off Heckler During Outing in Northern Ireland

You won't see Kate Middleton royally flushed.
While at an outing in Belfast, Ireland, the Princess of Wales shook off criticism while interacting with a heckler. In a video captured outside Carrickfergus Castle on Oct. 6, Kate, clad in baby blue, handled the uncomfortable interaction with a friendly smile.
"Nice to meet you," the woman is seen telling Kate as they shake hands, "but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country."
However, Kate didn't seem to let it faze her. She gave a quick laugh and smiled before moving on to greet another gatherer outside the castle, who told her, "Welcome to Belfast." The heckler added afterward, "Ireland belongs to the Irish," but Kate continued on with her royal duties.
Ireland and England have had a tense relationship that traces back centuries. In a speech at Dublin Castle in 2011, the late Queen Elizabeth II addressed the rift between the nations.
"It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss" The Queen, who died on Sept. 8, said, according to The Guardian. "With the benefit of historical hindsight, we can all see things which we wish had been done differently, or not at all."
Kate's visit to Ireland comes following her new promotion in royal duties upon the ascension of King Charles III. The new sovereign proclaimed Prince William and Kate as Prince and Princess of Wales, meaning the couple, who wed in 2011, will shoulder more responsibilities.
"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations," His Majesty said on Sept. 9, "helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given."