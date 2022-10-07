Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift

Watch : Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!

Taylor Swift, look what you made them do.

Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.

"When Taylor was coming," he recalled in an interview with E! News of the singer's turn as a mourning daughter, "I remember the set was very like 'Oh, Taylor is coming tomorrow.' Everything got a little bit more efficacious. We better be on our A-Game."

And from what he heard, he continued, "she had a lovely time doing the movie. I haven't actually seen it yet but I heard she's quite good in it."