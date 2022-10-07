Amanda Bynes Proves She’s the Man..icurist by Unveiling New Career Move

Amanda Bynes shared she is working to get a new job title under her belt. Learn what her next career move is after her conservatorship was terminated in March.

By Kelly Gilmore Oct 07, 2022 8:54 PMTags
Amanda BynesCelebrities
Watch: Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

What this girl wants is to do nails.

Amanda Bynes shared her latest career move: attending cosmetology school to become a nail artist. The Amanda Show alum revealed the news by posting a video of herself inside the facility and giving viewers a glimpse of what she is learning.

"In cosmetology college," she wrote in her Oct. 7 Instagram Stories," to become a manicurist!"

In the clip, Amanda posed in front of a mirror while sporting a black T-shirt and leggings. The 36-year-old panned the camera to show off the learning space and a set of three nails adorned with black and silver polish.

After her conservatorship was terminated in March after nine years, Amanda has expressed multiple passions when it comes to work. In early April, the singer exclusively told E! News her plans for the future.

"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," Amanda exclusively told E! News. "I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."

photos
Amanda Bynes' Biggest Roles

In addition to her ventures in the marketing and product space, Amanda has made new music. Later that same month, Amanda released her second single, "Fairfax," with her then-fiancé Paul Michael.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

2

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

3
Exclusive

George Lopez Teams Up with Daughter in Lopez vs. Lopez Preview

In July, a source told E! News that Amanda and Paul called off their engagement for a second time. Roughly two weeks later, multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the pair have called it quits altogether. However, they've since been spotted out and about together.

Trending Stories

1

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

2
Exclusive

George Lopez Teams Up with Daughter in Lopez vs. Lopez Preview

3

Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Next Career Venture

4

Kate Middleton Brushes Off Heckler During Outing in Northern Ireland

5

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night

Latest News

Lala Kent Reveals She "Might Be in Love" Again

Wolf Pack & Teen Wolf Movie Finally Have Premiere Dates

Kelly Clarkson Shares the Advice She Gives Her Kids Amid Her Divorce

Amelia Hamlin Shaves Off Her Eyebrows for Must-See Fashion Photoshoot

Kate Middleton Brushes Off Heckler During Outing in Northern Ireland

Exclusive

Michael Shannon Recalls Taylor Swift Arriving At Amsterdam Set

Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Next Career Venture