Amanda Bynes Proves She’s the Man..icurist by Unveiling New Career Move

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Conservatorship Terminated After Nearly 9 Years

What this girl wants is to do nails.

Amanda Bynes shared her latest career move: attending cosmetology school to become a nail artist. The Amanda Show alum revealed the news by posting a video of herself inside the facility and giving viewers a glimpse of what she is learning.

"In cosmetology college," she wrote in her Oct. 7 Instagram Stories," to become a manicurist!"

In the clip, Amanda posed in front of a mirror while sporting a black T-shirt and leggings. The 36-year-old panned the camera to show off the learning space and a set of three nails adorned with black and silver polish.

After her conservatorship was terminated in March after nine years, Amanda has expressed multiple passions when it comes to work. In early April, the singer exclusively told E! News her plans for the future.

"I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development," Amanda exclusively told E! News. "I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."