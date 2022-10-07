Harry Styles Postpones Concert in Chicago “Out of an Abundance of Caution"

Watch : Harry Styles' Mom CLAPS BACK at Don't Worry Darling Critics

Health comes first at Harry's House.

Just hours before taking the stage for the first of his six concerts at Chicago's United Center, Harry Styles delayed the show due to illness within the Harry's House tour band and crew. The venue announced the delay "out of an abundance of caution" in an Oct. 6 tweet, adding that the show will now take place on Oct. 10.

In a follow-up tweet, The United Center confirmed that all tickets for Thursday's show will be honored on Monday. "All additional show dates will play as scheduled," the message noted. "An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer's latest tour stops comes after Harry and his fans took over New York City for a historic sold out 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden which took place from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21. During the final show, the former One Direction member was honored with a banner commemorating the major milestone.