Harry Styles Postpones Concert in Chicago “Out of an Abundance of Caution"

Health comes first at Harry's House.
Just hours before taking the stage for the first of his six concerts at Chicago's United Center, Harry Styles delayed the show due to illness within the Harry's House tour band and crew. The venue announced the delay "out of an abundance of caution" in an Oct. 6 tweet, adding that the show will now take place on Oct. 10.
In a follow-up tweet, The United Center confirmed that all tickets for Thursday's show will be honored on Monday. "All additional show dates will play as scheduled," the message noted. "An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info."
The "Watermelon Sugar" singer's latest tour stops comes after Harry and his fans took over New York City for a historic sold out 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden which took place from Aug. 20 to Sept. 21. During the final show, the former One Direction member was honored with a banner commemorating the major milestone.
Presenting the banner to the "Adore You" singer, CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King said, "We don't want to say goodnight to you Harry Styles! Madison Square Garden, 15 consecutive nights! That banner will stay forever. Forever."
Fans at the show also got in on the celebrations, with the venue giving each attendee a feather boa as the accessory is one of Harry's signature tour accessories. Olivia Wilde, the singer's girlfriend, wore her white boa proudly during his final show, pairing it with a flowing white dress. The Don't Worry Darling director was spotted dancing along to "Music For a Sushi Restaurant."
The pair, who went public with their romance in early 2021, have proven to be each other's no. 1 fans. In May, Olivia gave a subtle nod to his third album Harry's House on Instagram upon its May release. Plus, she's no stranger to his shows, joining the singer at several stops on Love on Tour.
As for Harry? In August, the My Policeman star gushed over the Booksmart director's work ethic.
"As a director, Olivia is incredibly focused. She communicated what she was looking for from the cast with both clarity and respect," he told Variety. "I think transitioning from acting into directing has made her a director who knows how to get the best out of everyone."