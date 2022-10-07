See Oprah Stop Grey's Anatomy's Sarah Drew to Ask About Her Dress

Watch : Grey's Anatomy New Cast Takes Medical Training Bootcamp

When Oprah Winfrey saw Sarah Drew's latest look, she knew it was just what the doctor ordered.

The Grey's Anatomy actress shared a relatable moment between her and the media icon—one that any style devotee can wholeheartedly understand. In the short video clip, posted on TikTok and Instagram on Oct. 5, Sarah recorded Oprah asking her about the little black dress she was wearing and wanting to know exactly where Oprah could get one for herself.

"You know what, I'm gonna post it on my Instagram," Sarah told Oprah, as she turned around so the television host could look for the label tucked inside the back. "You can see it there."

But within seconds, Oprah found what she was looking for, replying to the ABC star, "Oh, Pinko. Thank you."

As for the design in question? Sarah wore an asymmetrical black minidress that featured sequins embellishments and a dainty side slit. She tied her look together with drop earrings, sandal heels and a black clutch.