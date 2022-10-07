Joni Mitchell's Rep Confirms "All Is Well" Despite Death Report

Watch : 2022 Grammy Noms: Selena Gomez, Olive Rodrigo & More!

Joni Mitchell lives.

Following a since-deleted online report about the legendary folk singer-songwriter's death, a rep for Rhino Entertainment, which is working on an ongoing reissue series of her catalog material, told Variety Oct. 7, "I can confirm all is well so this was done in error."

The outlet was not the one who originally reported that the 78-year-old had passed away. Variety noted that the story that published elsewhere contained the incomplete headline, "Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE," as well as editorial notes indicating details that needed to be filled in.

Mitchell, a 10-time Grammy winner and 2021 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, is one of the most influential female musicians of all time. The Canadian star rose to fame in the late '60s and is known for hit songs such as "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," "Help Me" and "Free Man in Paris."

Mitchell has largely kept out of the spotlight since suffering a brain aneurysm rupture in 2015, Variety reported. She has since relearned how to walk and regularly hosted parties with "Joni jams" at her central California home, the outlet said.