Here’s Where Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Stand Nearly 2 Months After Their PDA Outing

Sheri Easterling, who shares Addison Rae with estranged husband Monty Lopez, and Yung Gravy’s romance has come to an end. Find out why the pair called off their short-lived relationship.

Watch: Addison Rae's Dad REACTS to Her Mom & Yung Gravy's PDA

Sheri Easterling has hopped off the gravy train.

Sheri, who is mom to TikTok star Addison Rae, has called it quits with Yung Gravy after the pair turned heads with their PDA-packed date night at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back in August.

"It was very short lived and they wanted to get people talking," a source close to Sheri exclusively tells E! News. "Sheri definitely was interested in him and loved the attention but they both knew it wasn't going to be anything serious."

E! reached out to Yung Gravy's rep but did not receive comment. An attempt to reach Sheri for comment was unsuccessful.

Prior to her romance with Yung Gravy, Sheri married Monty Lopez in 2004. The two—who share three children together, including 21-year-old Addison—divorced before remarrying again in 2017. However, on July 11, Sheri added the words "single mom" to her Instagram bio. 

During the Aug. 3 episode of the BFFs with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry podcast, Yung Gravy hinted at his and Sheri's blooming connection.

"She basically showed some love and DMed me at one point," Yung Gravy said. "So I started showing some love back and now we're just being cute."

Yung Gravy confirmed during the podcast episode that going on a date with Sheri was the "plan."

They went public with their romance on Aug. 28, when they shared a kiss at the MTV VMAs red carpet.

"We met online and connected right away," Yung Gravy said during the 2022 MTV VMAs pre-show. "I'm from the furthest north it gets and she's from the furthest south it gets."

The rapper went on to declare that they are the "perfect match," as he is "into MILFs, and she's kind of the queen of MILFs."

He later defended Sheri after their outing became a trending topic on Twitter, tweeting on Aug. 29, "She's newly single and living her life. Leave her alone lol."

As for Monty's thoughts on their coupling, the 46-year-old has said that he's "unbothered" by his ex's new flame. He wrote in a Aug. 28 Instagram Stories post alongside a shirtless selfie, "Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers!"

