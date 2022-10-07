Here’s Where Sheri Easterling and Yung Gravy Stand Nearly 2 Months After Their PDA Outing

Watch : Addison Rae's Dad REACTS to Her Mom & Yung Gravy's PDA

Sheri Easterling has hopped off the gravy train.

Sheri, who is mom to TikTok star Addison Rae, has called it quits with Yung Gravy after the pair turned heads with their PDA-packed date night at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards back in August.

"It was very short lived and they wanted to get people talking," a source close to Sheri exclusively tells E! News. "Sheri definitely was interested in him and loved the attention but they both knew it wasn't going to be anything serious."

E! reached out to Yung Gravy's rep but did not receive comment. An attempt to reach Sheri for comment was unsuccessful.

Prior to her romance with Yung Gravy, Sheri married Monty Lopez in 2004. The two—who share three children together, including 21-year-old Addison—divorced before remarrying again in 2017. However, on July 11, Sheri added the words "single mom" to her Instagram bio.