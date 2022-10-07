Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green Apologizes for Punching Teammate Jordan Poole

Draymond Green is expressing regret for his latest actions.
Bob Myers, general manager of the Golden State Warriors, shared that the four-time NBA champion issued an apology to his team after he reportedly punched his teammate, Jordan Poole, during practice Oct. 5.
"Look, it's the NBA—professional sports," Myers said during a press conference Oct. 6. "These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room."
He added, "As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally. That's going to be an internal process."
Despite the incident, Myers said he is hopeful that the team will move forward and work together.
"It's unfortunate, I'm not going to deny it," he continued. "It'll take some time to move through, but we'll move through it and move forward. And I'm confident that we will. This isn't our first thing that's happened—first sense of adversity. We've been through some of this before. Don't like going through it but it's part of the NBA and it's part of sports."
A day after the conference, video footage of the confrontation was released by TMZ. In the clip, Green is seen stepping up to Poole, who then shoves him. Green then punches his teammate, knocking him down, before several other members of the team intervene and break up the fight.
While neither player has publicly spoken out about the incident, the NBA community has expressed their thoughts on the confrontation on social media, including former NBA star Kendrick Perkins.
"Beyond that being a sucka move, Draymond needs to know what he did to Jordan Poole as a man, the Warriors as a team and his own legacy!" he tweeted Oct. 7. "Leadership is more than holding teammates accountable, you gotta check yourself too! Carry on…"
Charlotte Hornets guard Isaiah Thomas, also took to Twitter, writing, "All I'm saying is you ain't responding with a PUNCH if that's somebody you really rock with!!! Especially after a PUSH. But I ain't in the practice and I didn't hear what was being said so ima leave that alone but DAMN."