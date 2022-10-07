Exclusive

George Lopez Teams Up With Daughter Mayan in Lopez vs. Lopez First Look

Plenty of hilarious hijinks are in store for George Lopez and his daughter Mayan on NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez. Get an exclusive first look at the brand-new series.

Watch: Lopez vs. Lopez New NBC Show - Exclusive

George Lopez's new show is a family affair.

The comedian is returning to the world of sitcoms, only this time with his daughter Mayan Lopez by his side. The real-life father-daughter duo is bringing their hilarious dynamic to the small screen on NBC's Lopez vs. Lopez, and E! News has an exclusive first look at the brand-new comedy.

The series, which premieres Nov. 4, follows a fictionalized version of George and Mayan and their dysfunctional but loving family, comprised of Mayan's mother and George's ex-wife Rosie (Selenis Leyva), Mayan's boyfriend Quinten (Matt Shively) and Mayan and Quinten's son Chance (Brice Gonzalez).

The show also stars Laci Mosley as Mayan's best fried Brookie, as well as Aparna Nancherla as the besties' veterinarian boss Dr. Pocha.

And while there are plenty of funny moments in store for TV's new favorite family, Mayan teased that the show will touch upon a "multitude of topics"—including alcoholism, therapy and mental health—during an exclusive interview with E! News. She added, "We do it in a way that—you guys will all see—you're still able to find the laughter in those situations."

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

The project is a special one for both stars, as George gushed over getting to work alongside his daughter with E! News, saying, "Nobody gives you anything in this business. So, she was that good that the show got picked up in a year where it was very tough for a show to get picked up, so that's exciting."

Check out the show's teaser above and scroll below for exclusive first-look pics at Lopez vs. Lopez.

Lopez vs. Lopez premieres Friday, Nov. 4, on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

NBC
Brice Gonzalez and George Lopez
NBC
Matt Shively, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez and Mayan Lopez
NBC
Selenis Leyva and George Lopez
NBC
George Lopez and Selenis Leyva
NBC
Matt Shively and Mayan Lopez
NBC
Mayan Lopez and Matt Shively
NBC
George and Mayan Lopez
NBC
Matt Shively, Brice Gonzalez and Mayan Lopez
NBC
George Lopez
NBC
Brice Gonzalez and George Lopez

