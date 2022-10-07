Lynette Romero Shares Update on Former Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Firing

You can change jobs, but you don't change friends.
That's one message Lynette Romero received from a peer when she left news station KTLA after more than 24 years in September. And in a new Facebook Live, the anchor is proving that expression can be true.
On Oct. 7, Lynette shared an update on social media from her new job at KNBC in Los Angeles and confirmed she is still close with former co-anchor Mark Mester.
"I know that a lot of you are asking a lot of questions. Why did I leave? How is Mark?" she said. "I will tell you Mark and I talk every day. I'm respecting him. He's respecting me and our privacy. We will talk about all these things at some point. This is not the time or the place so I know you guys will respect that."
Before giving a tour of her new workspace, Lynette added that Mark is "well and taking care of himself and he's going to be doing amazing things."
"I'm sure of it because he's an amazing person," she added. "We will always be friends and we will talk about all of those things later."
For now, Lynette is focused on the next chapter of her career, which includes being part of Today in LA. Starting Oct. 10, the journalist will anchor KNBC's morning news show with Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.
While Lynette expressed gratitude to her new co-workers and viewers for being welcoming and supportive, she admitted to feeling a little scared for her next chapter.
"I don't want to screw up. I want to do a good job," she said. "You want to be worthy. I'm going to work really hard for you guys and these guys. Put me in coach. I'm ready."
On Sept. 14, KTLA surprised viewers when they announced Lynette's departure after more than two decades with the station. Just days later, Mark appeared on KTLA's weekend show and addressed his co-anchor's sudden departure.
"I want to start off by offering an apology to you," Mark told viewers Sept. 17. "What the viewers experienced was rude, it was cruel, it was inappropriate and I'm so sorry. I also want to say sorry to Lynette Romero because Lynette, I love you so much. You literally are my best friend. You do not deserve what happened to you."
E! News later confirmed on Sept. 23 that Mark was no longer employed by KTLA. The station would not comment on the reason behind his termination.
(E! and KNBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)