The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone Calls Similarities Between Mike Flanagan Roles "Surface Level"

Similar does not mean the same.
At least, that's what The Midnight Club's Annarah Cymone wants fans to remember as they watch her second foray into Mike Flanagan's horror universe. The actress, who joined the filmmaker's go-to troop of players in his 2021 religiously-charged horror drama Midnight Mass, acknowledged to E! News that she spoke with Mike about the similarities between Midnight Mass' Leeza and The Midnight Club's Sandra, both of whom are devoutly religious.
However, after embodying the two young women, Annarah explained that religion is just a "surface level character trait" the two share. "They're very different people," she continued. "Especially Sandra, in The Midnight Club, we get to see her evolve so much."
Annarah described her new character as a "very quiet, shy girl with a whole lot of anxiety," who is trying to navigate her faith while making friends. In contrast, Leeza was resolute in her beliefs despite a traumatic accident that left her paralyzed.
For those who've yet to tune into The Midnight Club, the new terror tale by Mike is inspired by Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name, about a group of terminally-ill young adults who meet each night to tell haunting stories. Yet there's more to it than that, as the group's hospice has a dark past—one that gives them hope for a cure.
Annarah isn't the only Midnight Mass star to participate in Mike's newest project for Netflix, as Zach Gilford, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, among other alums appear in The Midnight Club. In fact, Igby Rigney, who played altar boy Warren Flynn in the 2021 drama, also stars in The Midnight Club as the charming and supportive Kevin.
Igby also reflected on how The Midnight Club differs from Midnight Mass, telling E! News that "the tone was definitely different," on the new series, adding, "it's a celebration of these kids and their lives."
Midnight Mass on the other hand, explored more into what people would do for the chance at eternal life. But we won't say much more than that if you've yet to watch the deeply dark series.
The Midnight Club and Midnight Mass are available to stream on Netflix.