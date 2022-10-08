Score a $118 J. Crew Slip Dress for $38 & More Fall Sale Styles up to 60% Off

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The leaves are turning different shades of orange and red, the weather is becoming chillier and we're bringing out our favorite boots from hiding. All signs point to one thing: fall sales are finally upon us. And J. Crew is not missing the occasion.

Right now, J. Crew is hosting a huge fall sale with women's jeans, sweaters, dresses and more for up to 60% off, with select full price items for 40 and 50% off. If you feel like your fall wardrobe is missing a few things, head over to J. Crew's website to cop $138 sweaters for $82, $25 bestselling leggings and 40% off New Balance sneakers. Simply use the code SHOPFALL to unlock one of the best fall fashion deals of the season.

Read on to check out our roundup of some of the most standout deals and styles from the collection.