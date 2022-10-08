Cosabella Extra 25% Off Sale: Lingerie, Sleep & Loungewear Starting at $12 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The power of undergarments should never be underestimated. It's important to have undergarments that make you feel and look good, neither skimping on comfort or style—that's where Cosabella comes in.
The luxury lingerie brand is coming at you with a limited time extra 25% off sale items when you use the code SALE25 at checkout. In addition, you can get 25% off panties of all styles with the code PANTIES25. Among our favorites? Five-star reviewed underwear for $12 and super flattering, comfortable bralettes for as low as $28. We're talking thoughtfully made, inclusive lingerie, sleep and loungewear for unbelievable prices.
Keep reading to check out some of the highlights from the Cosabella limited time 25% off sale.
Never Say Never Curvy Racie Racerback Bralette
Right now, this racerback bralette that is the perfect combination of comfortable and sexy is on sale for $39. With 10 colors to choose from, we wouldn't blame you if you added more than just one of this lacey bralette to your cart.
Never Say Never Beauty Sweetie Bralette
"Pretty" is the first word that comes to mind when looking at this bralette. A deeper dive into the reviews on the Beauty Sweetie Bralette will tell you that it "fits super well and looks beautiful," too. It's currently on sale for $29 on Cosabella's site.
Never Say Never Petite Plungie Bralette
The Never Say Never Petite Plungie Bralette is a wireless bralette designed with floral detailing and soft scalloped lace. It's breathable and supportive, and currently on sale for $39.
Never Say Never Ultra Curvy Sweetie Bralette
The Never Say Never Ultra Curvy Sweetie Bralette comes in a magnificent shade of electric blue along with others to choose from. Currently on sale for $28, this bralette is supportive, beautiful and a must-add to your lingerie collection.
Never Say Never Metallics Cutie Thong
Metallic underwear has entered the chat, at the price of $12. The Never Say Never Metallics Cutie Thong is a unique take on undergarments that comes in soft lace that won't get uncomfortable throughout the day.
Never Say Never Metallics Curvy Plungie Longline Bralette
If you can't stop looking at this Silver Blue Diamond Metallics Bralette, wait until you try it on. The bralette is wearable as it is stunning, and is currently on sale for $ . According to reviews, you can wear this versatile bralette by itself or under something.
Ceylon Modal Curvy Nursing Bralette
This functional bralette designed with maternity and nursing in mind comes in an adorable Diamond Blue shade. Currently on sale for $35, the plush bralette prioritizes comfort without skimping out on style.
Veneto Balconette Bustier
The review on this bustier said it better than I could: "Just get it already!"
The Veneto Balconette Bustier, which is on sale for $65 instead of its pre-sale price of $175, comes in a lovely quartz pink tone that takes an enhanced approach on the classic boudoir.
Selita Robe
If you're in the mood to treat yourself, look no further than the Selita Robe. This navy and floral sheer robe will definitely be your go-to lingerie and loungewear piece- especially since it's on sale for $133 instead of its pre-sale price drop of $250.
Puglia Curvy Bralette
In need of an everyday bralette that is chic, sexy and comfortable? The Puglia Curvy Bralette is currently on sale for $40. Reviews suggest that the cup size runs a bit bigger, so consider sizing down.
Never Say Never Comfie Thong
With a five-star rating and 547 reviews, the Never Say Never Comfie Thong certainly lives up to its moniker. The thong is high quality and stretchy, so get it while you can for under $15.
Bella Printed Petite Printed Long Sleeve Top & Pant Pajama Set
Basic pajama sets are officially out, and Cosabella is making sure of that. The Bella Printed Petite set takes a fun approach on sleepwear with different prints, that, for $50, you definitely don't want to miss out on.
Bella 3 Piece Pajama Set With Robe
As we enter fall, you can't go wrong with a three-piece pajama set. For $81, this Bella set comes with a racerback cami, robe and pants that comes sizes XS to 3X.
Want more shimmering metallic pieces in your wardrobe? Shop Beyoncé's new IVY PARK drop, IVYTOPIA.