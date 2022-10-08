Cosabella Extra 25% Off Sale: Lingerie, Sleep & Loungewear Starting at $12 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The power of undergarments should never be underestimated. It's important to have undergarments that make you feel and look good, neither skimping on comfort or style—that's where Cosabella comes in.

The luxury lingerie brand is coming at you with a limited time extra 25% off sale items when you use the code SALE25 at checkout. In addition, you can get 25% off panties of all styles with the code PANTIES25. Among our favorites? Five-star reviewed underwear for $12 and super flattering, comfortable bralettes for as low as $28. We're talking thoughtfully made, inclusive lingerie, sleep and loungewear for unbelievable prices.

Keep reading to check out some of the highlights from the Cosabella limited time 25% off sale.