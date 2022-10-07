The Surprising Way That One of the New Grey's Anatomy Interns Is Tied to Derek

The season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy revealed that one of the new interns is fan favorite Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s nephew. Find out all the details about the new character here!

By Charlotte Walsh Oct 07, 2022 6:28 PMTags
TVGrey's AnatomyABCPatrick DempseyEllen PompeoCelebrities
Watch: Grey's Anatomy New Cast Takes Medical Training Bootcamp

McDreamy lives on. 

During the season 19 premiere of Grey's Anatomy, fans found out that a lot has been shaken up at Grey Sloan: The Oct. 6 episode gave us our first glimpse of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) in a reduced role, and also introduced us to a class of five new interns, who have taken on a whole lot of responsibility. But with all of these new dynamics, Grey's also managed to call back to one of our fan favorites in a surprising way. 

That's right: One of the new interns, Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) is Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey)'s nephew

This connection is revealed during surgery, when Lucas echos Derek's signature catchphrase, "It's a beautiful day to save lives." After the operation, Meredith and Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone), Derek's sister, discussed the unexpected relationship.

"Derek was a god to him," Amelia said. "And Lucas was Derek's favorite nephew—and I do love him, so I hate to keep saying this, but I don't think he has what it takes. I mean, he's a mess. He doesn't follow instructions. He has to do everything his own way."

photos
Grey's Anatomy's Departed Doctors: Where Are They Now?

And while Meredith revealed that she didn't hire him because he reminds her of Derek, she did note that she thinks he has a "stroke of the family genius."

While it was not revealed who Lucas' mother is, there's a number of possibilities—all the way back in season one, Derek told Meredith that he had four sisters, with a total of nine nieces and five nephews. Derek's other sisters, Nancy, Kathleen, and Lizzie—who have all made appearances over the years—are also doctors, so clearly, medicine runs in the family. 

ABC/Nino Muñoz; Bob D'Amico/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

See if Lucas has what it takes to be a part of the family business when Grey's Anatomy premieres new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Lynette Romero Shares Update on Co-Anchor Mark Mester After KTLA Exit

2

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

3

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

4

What's So Controversial About Being Fascinated by Jeffrey Dahmer

5

Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Says Goodbye After Last Episode

Latest News

Exclusive

Michael Shannon Recalls Taylor Swift Arriving At Amsterdam Set

Amanda Bynes Reveals Her Next Career Venture

Zola's Taylour Paige Marries Designer Rivington Starchild

Exclusive

Bling Empire's Kevin Kreider Reveals Status With Devon Diep

The MixtapE! Presents Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna and More New Music Musts

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Both Nail Their Menswear Looks

Harry Styles Postpones Concert in Chicago Due to Illness