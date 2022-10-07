Taylor Swift’s Midnights Album Features Lana Del Rey Collab: See the Complete Track List

Watch : Is Taylor Swift's Song Karma About Kanye West?

Taylor Swift wanted our midnights, and it seems her goal was well achieved.

The "All Too Well" singer made sure she gave fans a sleepless night by revealing the complete track list of her new album Midnights in a series of new TikToks. One of which included an exciting collaboration with Lana Del Rey.

Up until now, T. Swift had been releasing the name of only one song at midnight as part of her "Midnights Mayhem With Me," series, but in the early hours of Oct. 7, she went the extra mile by sharing all five of the remaining mystery track titles.

"Tonight we mayhem til the morning!" she captioned her first TikTok post of the night. "AND release vinyls with pics I signed in them on my site! Gonna be a wild ride."

"The tension is palpable," the 32-year-old singer said as she spun the cage filled with ping-pong balls before announcing the first song on the album, which was inspired by her relationship with Joe Alwyn. "Track one is called 'Lavender Haze.'"