How Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Are Protecting Daughter Zaya's Mental Health

Dwyane Wade is protecting his team off the court.

In an Oct. 7 interview on Today, the retired NBA star spoke about the decision he and wife Gabrielle Union made to limit comments on daughter Zaya Wade's Instagram account for her mental health.

Explaining that he and Gabrielle had already seen "all the negativity that comes with social media and the comments" that his son Zaire Wade, 20, had received as a teen, Dwyane shared that they didn't want the same for 15-year-old Zaya, who came out as transgender in 2020.

"You know, Zaire's conversation was about sports," the athlete noted about the online comments the kids get, "Zaya's is about what a lot of people don't even really understand and get."

So Dwyane, 40, and Gabrielle 49, made sure they had a discussion with Zaya about being on social media.

"We want to make sure that if she's going to be on social media—she's going to show people her life—it's going to be the people that she wants that's in her circle," the sports commentator said. "Everybody on the outside, that noise on the outside really don't matter. What matters is the voices that you allow in your circle. And so that's the people that we wanted to follow her journey and follow her life."