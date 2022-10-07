Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas Trailer Has a Mean Girls Easter Egg

Watch : Lindsay Lohan MARRIES Financier Bader Shammas

What a bright time, it's the right time for a Lindsay Lohan movie and music comeback.

The actress returns to her comedy roots and brings the Mean Girls nostalgia with her new rom-com Falling for Christmas. The movie's trailer, released Oct. 7, includes a recording of her singing "Jingle Bell Rock," the classic holiday tune she famously performed on stage in the 2004 cult film that made her an international superstar.

Lohan's official cover of the track will be released as a single on Nov. 4, ahead of Falling for Christmas's premiere on Netflix on Nov. 10.

In the film, the 36-year-old plays a newly engaged heiress who is diagnosed with amnesia following a skiing accident in the days leading up to Christmas. While recovering, she is cared for by a lodge owner, played by Glee alum Chord Overstreet, and his young daughter. The movie also features actor Jack Wagner, as well as Lohan's younger sister, Aliana Lohan.