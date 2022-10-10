Exclusive

Only Bravo Superfans Will Be Able to Ace This Reality TV Quiz Game

Think you know your Bravo stars? From Real Housewives to VPR, put your reality TV knowledge to the test & try to guess the Bravolebrity in the new online game Bravo Bravo Guessing Bravo.

It's time to put your Bravo knowledge to the test.

Bravoholics know their fair share of reality TV trivia, from which Real Housewives series was the franchise's original to which show Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of. But can you identify your favorite Bravo stars just by looking at a blurry image? That is the challenge of Bravo's brand-new online game Bravo Bravo Guessing Bravo, E! News can exclusively reveal.

"Who gon' guess me, boo? YOU ARE!" states the game's description. "Use the hints to figure out the Bravoleb behind the blur."

Fans can try their luck at guessing 50 different stars from shows like Southern Charm, Summer House, Vanderpump Rules, Married to Medicine, Family Karma, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck, The Real Housewives franchise and more.

Players will get four chances to guess the Bravo star, and with each incorrect try, the image will begin to un-blur until the player wins or runs out of guesses. The game also features different levels and stats that will changes based on a player's wins or losses.

photos
Every Star Set to Attend BravoCon 2022

The more games you win, the greater the chance you have of leveling up from "Uncool" to "Friend Of" to "OG," with the ultimate goal of reaching the title of "Bravoholic."

Bravo Bravo Guessing Bravo—which launches today, Oct. 10—comes just in time for BravoCon 2022, as players will be able to test their fellow Bravo fans' skills by sharing the game with friends.

Head on over to BravoTV.com to see if you can guess Kyle Richards from Garcelle Beauvais, Kandi Burruss from Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice from Melissa Gorga and more.

BravoCon 2022 is taking place Oct. 14 through 16 in NYC.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

