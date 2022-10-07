Watch Tom Brady Poke Fun at His "Old" Age in Star-Studded FIFA World Cup Commercial

Watch : 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks

Tom Brady just scored some serious laughs off the football field.

On Oct. 7, Fox Sports unveiled a star-studded 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial. But before soccer's greatest players took center stage, an NFL legend proved to be quite the scene stealer with his iconic line.

In the clip, the camera panned to Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, after he scored a goal during an important match. But soon after, Tom is spotted watching the game with a hilarious observation.

"He's getting kind of old isn't he," the 45-year-old quarterback said before taking a bite of a green vegetable, seemingly poking fun at his own critics.

Currently, Tom is in his 23rd season of the NFL and playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In February, the Super Bowl champion said he was retiring from the sport to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention." But just one month later, Tom confirmed he would be playing in another season.