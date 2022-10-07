RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Responds to Kathy Hilton's "Bully" Jab Amid Ongoing Feud

Watch : Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time

Lisa Rinna is clapping back.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is speaking out following the release of the Bravo series' explosive season 12 reunion trailer. The Oct. 6 preview teased an epic showdown between Lisa and co-star Kathy Hilton amid their ongoing feud.

Quoting Kathy verbatim, Lisa posted, "The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it," along with an Instagram photo of her now-viral Lisa Rinna M&M meme, seemingly making light of her co-star's jab.

RHOBH reunion host Andy Cohen clearly enjoyed Lisa's subtle shade as he commented four clapping emojis.

"Bully" certainly wasn't the only insult Kathy threw at Lisa in the trailer. "You fight with everybody," Kathy yelled, adding, "What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on."

Addressing Kathy's alleged "meltdown" in Aspen—which started their ongoing feud—Lisa defended herself, "I was being abused by Kathy Hilton."