Get Your Shine on in Beyoncé’s New Metallic Collection From Ivy Park

Beyonce released her latest IVY PARK drop, IVYTOPIA, is what you need to elevate your wardrobe.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 07, 2022 5:09 PMTags
FashionBeyoncéShoppingE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop Designer CollaborationsShop FashionCelebrity ShoppingE! Insider
E! Insider Shop, Ivy Park Adidas

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kick off your weekend with a shopping spree. Beyoncé just dropped another IVY PARK x adidas collection. This time around, IVYTOPIA focuses on metallics. 

This launch is the epitome of fashion and athleisure with a mix of styles including anorak jackets, track pants, bucket hats, biker shorts, tops, and swimsuits. Embrace the bold with these classic styles. The prices range from $50-$200 and there's something for everyone in the family with styles for women, men, and children. Sizes are inclusive, ranging from 2T to 3XL. 

This drop is bound to sell out. Get your shop on while you can!

read
Kourtney Kardashian, Blake Lively, and Kate Hudson’s BaubleBar Halloween Earrings Are Back in Stock

IVY PARK Metallic Collection

Shop these metallic looks before they sell out.

Shop Now
adidas

If you're looking for more styles from celeb brands, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS just launched a new bra after three years of development.

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

2

RHOBH Reunion: See Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Epic Showdown

3

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

4
Exclusive

Why Adam Lambert’s Witch Hunt Is the Perfect Halloween Tour

5

Taylor Swift’s Midnights Features Lana Del Rey: See Track List

Latest News

Taylor Swift’s Midnights Features Lana Del Rey: See Track List

How Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Are Protecting Zaya's Mental Health

Lindsay Lohan's Christmas Film Has Mean Girls Easter Egg

Watch Tom Brady Poke Fun at His "Old" Age in Star-Studded World Cup Ad

RHOBH's Lisa Rinna Responds to Kathy Hilton's "Bully" Jab

What's So Controversial About Being Fascinated by Jeffrey Dahmer

Get Your Shine on in Beyoncé’s New Metallic Collection From Ivy Park