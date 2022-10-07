Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Sagittarius

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 19)
Influence: The Magician
Music: "Love Yourself" by The Boxer Rebellion, "Little Bitty Pretty One" by Thurston Harris, "D.A.N.C.E." by Justice
Sag, just imagine yourself on a surfboard all month. Even if you're not one with the water, this month is about riding the waves! Your emotional highs come from challenge and danger. Be a thrill seeker while remaining balanced amid the turbulence, take risks but don't lose sight of the smooth water.
Love is at play this month, as well, but it's really about newfound love for yourself that is powerfully aligning you with others. Let it be about you. What makes you fall more in love with yourself? Do that. Kids can really dance like no one's watching because they're more enamored by the movement of their limbs, as if they're shaping their very existence—so try that feeling on for size! This month, explore Zebra medicine. They're very social, adept at climbing and very unique.
Final Thought: "The world is full of abundance and opportunity, but far too many people come to the fountain of life with a sieve instead of a tank car…a teaspoon instead of a steam shovel. They expect little and as a result they get little." —Ben Sweetland