Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Scorpio

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Influence: Seven of Wands
Music: "One Day" by Asaf Avidan & the Mojos, "Let's Go Home" by Eklo, "Leyendo en el Hospital" by Gustavo Santaolalla
Oh, Scorpio, you are in the awakening. This rainbow energy is teaching future generations to live in a higher vibration. What, that's too much responsibility? Brings up a lot of fear? That's why you're needed for the job. Can you keep yourself open? Do not close out what wants to expand within you—but use this power wisely. You are discovering, or rediscovering, your personal brand of magic. You are ready and we are ready for you to guide us. Let October start showing you how you might want to play in this new energy. Notice how you can direct the magic. Call in the people to support you. Try on the masks of new projects that feel more aligned to your gifts.
You are probably noticing where fear and old obstacles have kept you from this place in the past. You are seeing them so clearly now as they fall around you. Go watch The Motorcycle Diaries for some inspo.
Final Thought: "Life is a grindstone, and whether it grinds a man down or polishes him up depends on the stuff he's made of." —Josh Billings