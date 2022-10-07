Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Aquarius

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Influence: Page of Wands
Music: "I Will Live on Islands" by Josh Rouse, "The Way I Am" by Ingrid Michaelson, "Dreams" by Fleetwood Mac
You are in the driver's seat this month, Aquarius. But where are you going? Which path are you taking? It's the movement that's key here. You're feeling a burst of energy that's primed to move you, so GO with it—and no going back. Let it carry you. Direct it to where you want: More love, more abundance…maybe an island? You do not need to hold yourself back any longer. You do not need to hold yourself back any longer.
I wrote that twice because you know it's true and I think you can't hear it enough. It's time to walk your path, whether it's the warm and fuzzy road or the slippery-silly one. You have the magic touch now and it's still unfolding, so just start walking. Gazelle is your spirit medicine this month.
Final Thought: "Let the beauty we love be what we do. There are hundreds of ways to kneel and kiss the ground." —Rumi