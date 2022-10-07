Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Aries

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Influence: Two of Swords
Music: "That's the Way (I Like It)" by KC & The Sunshine Band, "A-Punk" by Vampire Weekend, "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" by Shakira
Slow down, relax, look at the beauty around you, repeat. That is your October, Aries. Or at least the more you make that your October, the more things will fall into place and life will feel just right. The message for you is not only patience, but to really look at where you've been making choices based on what others want. Perhaps seeking approval or wanting to follow the group? Sound familiar? Can you play with what it would look like to pave your own way, follow where your dreams are pulling you? No more obligation and rules, more heart and soul.
Am I poking at some fear here? If so, GO INTO THAT FEAR! Feel it and do the thing that scares you. The other side proves to be better than you can imagine. Finally, play with Giraffe spirit medicine. Reach higher.
Final Thought: "Don't ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive, and go do it. Because what the world needs is people who have come alive." —Howard Thurman