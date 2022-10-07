Your October Horoscopes Are Here, Virgo

Welcome to your October horoscopes from Angie Banicki.
A modern mystic and explorer of the soul, Angie has become Hollywood's go-to tarot card reader, providing divine guidance and unique life-mapping skills for the celebrity set. Along the way, she's opened the minds of even the biggest skeptics with her refreshing, down-to-earth perspective on energy and spirituality.
Angie's signature taroscopes address the mind, body and spirit. Her method (incorporating tarot cards, astrology, channeling and music) goes beyond traditional horoscopes to offer heightened awareness and guidance—both cosmic and practical— for each sign.
So, crank up the songs in your tailored playlist and you'll hear the message you need and wisdom you didn't even realize you were waiting for.
Angie's insight is intended to help inform your thoughts and actions as much as you see fit, so feel free to put aside whatever doesn't call to you. But take notice of what you connect with, embrace what inspires you and let it help guide you along the way. And definitely don't forget to have fun.
Read on for your October taroscope...
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Influence: Knight of Wands
Music: "Why did we fire the gun?" by Waldeck, "Get Home" by Bastille, "Romanticize" by Chela
Full moon is completion, new moon is time for creating anew. These cycles will help you remain in flow, so you don't fire up when it's time to rest or retreat when it's time to act. And btw, speaking of retreat, travel bodes well for you this month, so if you can create some movement for a weekend or a quick trip, get to it! Any option that gets you feeling good vibes—say yes. Maybe even a work jaunt!
Your most important work this month is in the realm of communication. In your most important relationships, this is the month to speak up and speak freely. A lot is going to get solved in your conversations now, so do not hold in what you KNOW needs to be said. Rabbit is your medicine. Watch for him for magic.
Final Thought: "I hope you don't mind that I put down in words, how wonderful life is while you're in the world." —Bernie Taupin