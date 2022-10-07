Eva Mendes Reacts to Claim She "Quit Acting"

Watch : Eva Mendes Shares Rare Video Taken By Her & Ryan Gosling's Kids

Eva Mendes is setting the record straight.

The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with Ryan Gosling—addressed recent reports that claim she quit acting.

"I never quit acting," she captioned the Oct. 5 Instagram video featuring different headlines about her departure from acting. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."

While she hasn't appeared on-screen in eight years—but did voice a character on the children's show Bluey in 2021—the actress, 48, offered a simple explanation, noting that she was "not excited about the stereotypical roles" that were being offered to her after filming the 2014 drama Lost River, which she called a "dream project" that was a "tough act to follow."

"Whats the point of this post?" she continued. "To shift that narrative. I never quit."