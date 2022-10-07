Eva Mendes Reacts to Claim She "Quit Acting"

Eva Mendes is setting the record straight.
The Hitch actress—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6, with Ryan Gosling—addressed recent reports that claim she quit acting.
"I never quit acting," she captioned the Oct. 5 Instagram video featuring different headlines about her departure from acting. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would."
While she hasn't appeared on-screen in eight years—but did voice a character on the children's show Bluey in 2021—the actress, 48, offered a simple explanation, noting that she was "not excited about the stereotypical roles" that were being offered to her after filming the 2014 drama Lost River, which she called a "dream project" that was a "tough act to follow."
"Whats the point of this post?" she continued. "To shift that narrative. I never quit."
Eva's post comes a month after she spoke about stepping away from the camera.
"I don't really miss it," she told Variety Sept. 7, adding that she "got tired fighting for the good roles."
During Eva's break from acting, not only did she and the Gray Man actor start a family, but she also became co-owner of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style.
"There just was a point where I thought, ‘I'm going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,'" the Training Day actress noted, "but it just didn't feel worth it to me."
Eva added that although there are more opportunities for Latina actresses now, there weren't when she "bowed out 10 years ago."
"It is exciting that things are different now, so who knows what I will do in the future," she told the publication. "But right now, I'm keeping it in the home with my kids."