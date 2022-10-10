Justin Hartley Teases His Quantum Leap Guest Role With Wife Sofia Pernas

Watch : Quantum Leap: Dr. Ben Rejects Marriage Proposal

Justin Hartley is making the leap from one NBC series to another.

The This Is Us alum guest stars as bounty hunter Jake on the Oct. 10 episode of Quantum Leap and will team up with Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) and hologram helper Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) on their latest time travel adventure. Not only was the role fun for the actor as a fan of the original '80s series, but also because he got to guest star alongside his wife, actress Sofia Pernas.

"It was the absolute best," Hartley said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I don't know if I've ever laughed as much on a set. We had such a good time."

The episode follows Ben as he travels back to the '80s and leaps into the body of Jake's bounty hunter girlfriend Eva. The pair's newest target is Pernas' character, Tammy Jean, who Hartley teased "might be presenting as someone that she's not."