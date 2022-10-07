The First Trailer for Netflix’s Blockbuster Will Give You All the Nostalgic Vibes

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

Blockbuster is about to turn back the clocks.

Netflix released the first trailer for the nostalgic workplace sitcom Oct. 7, and it's taking us right back to our video store days. The first teaser details exactly how Timmy Yoon's hometown Blockbuster location became the last one ever, and what steps he'll take to save it.

"There's no easy way to say this," a mysterious voice tells Timmy (played by Fresh Off the Boat's Randall Park) over the phone. "Seven more Blockbuster locations just closed. You're officially the last one on Earth."

But Timmy doesn't immediately understand the consequences of this, telling the supervisor that he doesn't "love the pattern that's starting to emerge," before he's promptly hung up on.

The rest of the teaser introduces us to the rest of the cast of characters that work at the video store, including Eliza Walker (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Melissa Fumero), a dedicated mother and Timmy's number two (and maybe something more), Connie Serrano (Olga Merediz), a blunt mother figure who works at Blockbuster to make friends, not money and Carlos Herrera (Tyler Alvarez), a first-generation son of immigrants who dreams of being a filmmaker like Quentin Tarantino.