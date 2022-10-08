How the Viral Nap Dress Helped Me Love My Body After Giving Birth

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan Shares It ALL: Newborn, Kete & More!

Sometimes, it's not about being dressed to kill but more so dressed to heal.

My first major clothing purchase after welcoming my son this past January was two months postpartum when I not only felt a little more like myself but I also wasn't insecure about shopping for my ever-evolving body. And my confidence truly skyrocketed with just three little words: The Nap Dress.

Initially, the viral cottagecore design piqued my interest because it filled both my Instagram and TikTok feeds, making me wonder if it was really worth the hype. But what sealed the deal for me was the fact that so many moms had raved about it.

When I purchased it for myself, I understood why. For one, the stretchy smocked top easily rolled down and allowed me to breastfeed with ease. Plus, the thick fabric hid my portable pump and boob shields when I opted to not breastfeed but still needed to let my milk out. The billowing skirt was a saving grace, as it not only flattered my changing body type but it didn't accentuate any areas I was self-conscious about.

Most of all, I loved that I didn't have to sacrifice comfort for style.