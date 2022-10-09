Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Hailey Bieber and Megan Thee Stallion switched up their hair color for fall, while Kristen Stewart brought back one of her boldest hairstyles.

By Tierney Bricker Oct 09, 2022 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairCelebritiesFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Kristen Stewart Felt on Top of the World as Princess Diana

It looks like celebrities are making like leaves this fall and changing the color of their hair.

This week, several stars switched up their signature looks, including now-redheaded Megan Thee Stallion and Hailey Bieber, who dyed her hair a more brunette hue. Plus, Daisy Edgar Jones made a tweak to iconic Normal People bangs while also chopping off several inches of her hair into a trendy lob.

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart—photographed for the first time in months—brought back one of her most rock 'n roll looks ever: the mullet. This time, the Twilight star, who first rocked the look in 2010, updated the throwback cut by combining it with another unique style.

Also making major changes? Kylie Jenner, who followed in Kendall Jenner's and Bella Hadid's footsteps to test out the bleached eyebrows look, while Megan Fox ditched her signature dark tresses for a House of the Dragons platinum blonde, which she described as "a slutty but studious Targaryen goes to Paris."

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Invision/AP/Shutterstock/GC Images
Kristen Stewart

K-Stew has a new 'do.

The Spencer actress debuted her latest hairstyle while attending Chanel's runway presentation during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4. Opting for a grunge look, Stewart rocked an edgy cut that was a mix between a mullet and a pixie, with choppy front layers that flared into mini spikes. The haircut was reminiscent of the black mullet the Oscar nominee rocked while playing Joan Jett in 2010's The Runways

Instagram/Dmitri Giannetos
Megan Fox

"SPY BARBIE."

That was how Fox's hairstylist Dmitri Giannetos described The Transformers star's new icy blonde hue, which she debuted Sept. 30. In a snap showing off Fox's lighter locks, Giannetos gushed, "New hair who dis?"

This isn't the first time Fox has changed up her signature dark locks, going for pale pink strands in June to match her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly's bright fuchsia hair.  

Instagram/Matt Rez
Hailey Bieber

The chocolate glazed donut trend isn't just for her nails. 

Bieber's hairstylist Matt Rez revealed the Rhode Skincare founder decided to dye her hair darker, posting a series of photos of her brunette tresses on Instagram on Oct 6.

"A lil richer for fall," Rez captioned the snaps, adding the hashtag #warmbronde and using the chocolate bar and leaf emojis. 

Instagram
Kylie Jenner

Here's an eyebrow-raising look.

The Kardashians star stunned fans when she she bleached her brows, showing off her bold new look during Paris Fashion Week. Sharing photos from her hotel room, Jenner was seen rocking a shorter haircut while laying down in her underwear eating grapes. As she captioned the post, "Slay sleep repeat."

Instagram/ Getty Images
Megan Thee Stallion

Forget hot girl summer, it's fiery girl fall.

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper unveiled her red hair while attending the Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit on Oct. 4, where she served as a keynote speaker. Styled in bouncy waves that cascaded down to her hips, Stallion's new hue was vibrant and warm, reminiscent of The Little Mermaid's Ariel. 

Instagram/George Norwood
Daisy Edgar Jones

Normal People will be wanting to test out a bob after checking out Edgar-Jones' fresh cut for fall.

London hairstylist George Northwood showed off the Where the Crawdad Sing actress' new look in a Sept. 30 Instagram post, simply writing, "Chopped."

While Edgar-Jones said goodbye to several inches of her brown tresses, her signature bangs—which she revealed to Jimmy Fallon that she cut herself prior to landing her breakout role in Hulu's Normal People—were slightly updated, now being styled into curtain fringe.

Trending Stories

1

Sarah Ferguson Shares an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

2

Paris Hilton Shares TikTok Response to Man Who Alleged He "Robbed" Her

3

Paris Jackson and Aunt Janet Jackson Appear Together in Rare Photo

4

Shakira Shares Video of a Stomped Heart After Gerard Piqué Split

5

Lala Kent Reveals She "Might Be in Love" Again

Latest News

Elevate Your Wardrobe With the Target Fall Designer Collection

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Shakira Shares Video of a Stomped Heart After Gerard Piqué Split

Fred Armisen Transforms Into Uncle Fester for Wednesday Trailer

Paris Hilton Shares TikTok Response to Man Who Alleged He "Robbed" Her

How Jenna Dewan Feels About Being Part of JoJo Siwa's "Gay Awakening"

Sarah Ferguson Shares an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis