Mila Kunis Shares What She and Ashton Kutcher Say to Get Out of Playdates

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids Wyatt, 8, Dimitri, 5, have jam-packed playdate schedules—but the actress shared her secret to getting out of them.

By Kisha Forde Oct 07, 2022 3:06 PMTags
Ashton KutcherMila KunisCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis is running interference on her kids' schedules.
 
As it turns out, her and Ashton Kutcher's kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, have booming social lives, with playdate invites coming in on the regular. Which, the actress admitted, she often gets them out of..
 
"We have the excuse of football," she joked during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show"Which is Sunday football, Thursday night football, Monday night—football is on a lot in America nowadays. So, we're like, ‘There's a football game. 'Why can't we go to Johnny's house? Football. I gotta watch football.'"
 
Sidelining activities is one of the many glimpses she's given into their world as parents as of late. As Mila exclusively told E! News, she and Ashton have a literal open-door policy they've established at home.

"That includes the bathroom," the Luckiest Girl Alive star told Francesca Amiker on Sept. 15. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."

photos
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's Cutest Quotes on Parenthood

And if you find yourself a little surprised by Mila's admission, not to worry, she understands: "I'd never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open."

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night

3

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

Today, it seems like most doors are open to her, with Mila considering herself one lucky girl.

"I'm so fortunate," she told E!. "I have a great relationship with my parents, a great relationship with my brother. I have an amazing partner. I have two little munchkins, I am very lucky."

Trending Stories

1

All the Bombshells from Kanye West’s Tucker Carlson Interview

2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night

3

Emmy Rossum Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

4
Exclusive

Why Adam Lambert’s Witch Hunt Is the Perfect Halloween Tour

5

RHOBH Reunion: See Kathy Hilton & Lisa Rinna's Epic Showdown

Latest News

Mila Kunis Shares What She, Ashton Kutcher Say to Get Out of Playdates

Beyoncé Slams Right Said Fred's Claim She Used Song Without Consent

Exclusive

See 90 Day Fiancé: HEA?'s Liz Say She's "Done" With Ed

Sharna Burgess Shares Moving Message After Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Save $50 on Beats Powerbeats Pro Earbuds With 50,600+ 5-Star Reviews

Exclusive

Jan Broberg Says Her Harrowing Kidnapping Story Is Actually Relatable

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out for Royally Fun Date Night