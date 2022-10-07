Mila Kunis Shares What She and Ashton Kutcher Say to Get Out of Playdates

Watch : Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive

Mila Kunis is running interference on her kids' schedules.



As it turns out, her and Ashton Kutcher's kids Wyatt, 8, and Dimitri, 5, have booming social lives, with playdate invites coming in on the regular. Which, the actress admitted, she often gets them out of..



"We have the excuse of football," she joked during the Oct. 6 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. "Which is Sunday football, Thursday night football, Monday night—football is on a lot in America nowadays. So, we're like, ‘There's a football game. 'Why can't we go to Johnny's house? Football. I gotta watch football.'"



Sidelining activities is one of the many glimpses she's given into their world as parents as of late. As Mila exclusively told E! News, she and Ashton have a literal open-door policy they've established at home.

"That includes the bathroom," the Luckiest Girl Alive star told Francesca Amiker on Sept. 15. "It's just one of those where, for better or for worse, as a family and the kids have all kind of embodied bodily function as a very standard norm."