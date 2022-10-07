Beyoncé Slams Right Said Fred's "Erroneous" Claim She Didn't Ask for Permission to Use Their Song

Watch : Beyonce to Replace CONTROVERSIAL Renaissance Lyric

Mess with Queen Bey and you might get stung.

Beyoncé is hitting back at Right Said Fred after the band, known for their 1992 hit "I'm Too Sexy," claimed the singer sampled the song for her 2022 track, "Alien Superstar," without their permission.

Calling the group's claims "erroneous and incredibly disparaging," the "Break My Soul" singer, 41, guaranteed fans that authorization to sample the ‘90s track was granted by Right Said Fred's publisher.

"Permission was not only granted for its use, but they publicly spoke of their gratitude for being on the album," Beyoncé said in a statement to E! News Oct. 7. "For their song, there was no sound recording use, only the composition was utilized. Permission was asked of their publisher on May 11, 2022 and the publisher approved the use on June 15, 2022. They were paid for the usage in August, 2022."

Additionally, the Grammy award-winning artist also said the pop duo, which consists of brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass, have "co-writer credit" on her hit song, which appears as the third track on her album Renaissance, which was released in July.