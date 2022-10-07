Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status After Stepping Out With Trevor Noah

Watch : Trevor Noah Cozies Up to Dua Lipa Amid Daily Show Exit

Dua Lipa may have a few new rules as a single woman.



A week after the 27-year-old was seen stepping out with Daily Show host Trevor Noah, the singer confirmed her true relationship status for the record.



"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," she said during the iHeartRadio original Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast on Oct. 7. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."



As Dua noted, it's a time in her life she's welcoming with open arms since she's "never really had the opportunity."



"But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down," she added. "I think it is the Leo thing—it makes a big difference."



Dua's glimpse into her current love life comes on the heels of her nighttime outing with Trevor—which understandably put fans into a tailspin. ICYMI, the "New Rules" singer and the 38-year-old were seen enjoying a night out together in New York City late last week.