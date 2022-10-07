Taylor Swift Reveals How She and Joe Alwyn Have Dealt With "Weird Rumors" Throughout Their 6-Year Romance

When it comes to the media frenzy around Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship, the couple can't seem to shake it off.
The singer recently shared how tuning out the noise and shielding love from public scrutiny inspired the first track on her upcoming album Midnights. As Taylor explained in an Oct. 7 video, the song is called "Lavender Haze."
"I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men," she noted. "And I looked it up—because I thought it sounded cool—and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."
The 11-time Grammy winner then talked about the desire to protect this state, especially from outside influences that could tamper with it.
"I guess, theoretically, when you're in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off that cloud," she continued. "And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."
Taylor could relate in terms of how she and Joe have chosen to not pay attention to any gossip about their romance and to focus on only what they know to be true.
"Like my relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff and we just ignore it," she added. "And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."
Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, have kept much of their relationship private ever since they started dating in 2016. Although, there have been a few peeks into their world. The recording artist and the actor have given glimpses into their romance through her music and in the occasional interview, and they've been spotted out on date nights, vacations and supporting each other in their careers. But ultimately, they prefer to keep their love story to themselves.
"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," Joe told ELLE UK in April. "We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… The more you give—and frankly, even if you don't give it—something will be taken."
Midnights is set to be released Oct. 21.