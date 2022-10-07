Taylor Swift Reveals How She and Joe Alwyn Have Dealt With "Weird Rumors" Throughout Their 6-Year Romance

Watch : Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs

When it comes to the media frenzy around Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship, the couple can't seem to shake it off.

The singer recently shared how tuning out the noise and shielding love from public scrutiny inspired the first track on her upcoming album Midnights. As Taylor explained in an Oct. 7 video, the song is called "Lavender Haze."

"I happened upon the phrase lavender haze when I was watching Mad Men," she noted. "And I looked it up—because I thought it sounded cool—and it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the ‘50s where they would just describe being in love. Like, if you were in the lavender haze, then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful."

The 11-time Grammy winner then talked about the desire to protect this state, especially from outside influences that could tamper with it.